AxoGen (AXGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $502.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

