Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AX opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

