Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Azimut Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. The company is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.