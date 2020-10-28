B. Riley Boosts HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $36.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $703.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.40. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 8,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $367,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in HomeStreet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 238,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

