B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

FBC stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $248,048,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 130,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 48,576 shares during the last quarter.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.