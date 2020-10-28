B. Riley Increases Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $43.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $716.02 million, a P/E ratio of 116.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $39.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

