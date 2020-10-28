B2Gold Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.04. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$9.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$440,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,059,908.76. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.13 per share, with a total value of C$939,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673,303 shares in the company, valued at C$11,497,438.39. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,333.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

