B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) versus Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL) Financial Comparison

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solitario Zinc has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B2Gold and Solitario Zinc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.16 billion 6.17 $293.38 million $0.14 48.50 Solitario Zinc $410,000.00 63.76 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Solitario Zinc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for B2Gold and Solitario Zinc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solitario Zinc 0 0 0 0 N/A

B2Gold currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. Given B2Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Solitario Zinc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Solitario Zinc shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Solitario Zinc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Solitario Zinc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19% Solitario Zinc N/A -8.75% -8.60%

Summary

B2Gold beats Solitario Zinc on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska. The company also owns the La Promesa gold exploration project; and an 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.