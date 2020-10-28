Bandwidth (BAND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $163.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.48 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.53.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

