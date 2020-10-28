Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 209,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 21,180,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

