Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $9.65 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.