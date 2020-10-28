Barclays Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $127.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $414,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 283.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 39,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

