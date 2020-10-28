Barclays Increases Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $38.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

RVNC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

