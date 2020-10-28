Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 130 by Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.39) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.