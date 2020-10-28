Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.39) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.95.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

