Barclays Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Equal Weight”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.84. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 150.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in First Solar by 7.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

