Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Noble Financial started coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Travelzoo by 42.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.