Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €75.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.25 ($87.35).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA:BAYN opened at €41.91 ($49.31) on Monday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business has a fifty day moving average of €49.94 and a 200-day moving average of €57.96.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.