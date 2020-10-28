Berenberg Bank Upgrades L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to “Hold”

L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L'Oréal in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of L'Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of L'Oréal from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L'Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L'Oréal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

LRLCY opened at $67.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48. L'Oréal has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

