BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Down 25%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price traded down 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.90. 6,480,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,700% from the average session volume of 231,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

BVXV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.21.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

