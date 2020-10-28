Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Receives $10.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

BSM stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,422 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 539,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 249,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 456,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 258,628 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

