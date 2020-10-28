BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.62 and last traded at $91.93. 689,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 558,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

