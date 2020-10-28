Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $17.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,168 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 330,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 987,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

