Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,595,000 after acquiring an additional 464,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 189,639 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 66.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 584,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,255 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

