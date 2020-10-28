Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) Shares Down 1.1%

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.61. Approximately 405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB)

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brick Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.