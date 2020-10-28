BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.37. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.