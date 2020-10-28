Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT at $26.40

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Agilysys by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agilysys by 441.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Agilysys by 146.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $598.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

