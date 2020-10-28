Brokerages Set Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Price Target at $2.75

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

