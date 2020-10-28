Brokerages Set Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $126,463.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,911 shares of company stock worth $1,994,909. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

