Brokerages Set Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%.

In related news, Director Andrew Walter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

