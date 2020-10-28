Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $30.56

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 271.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

