Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target at $7.61

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

Several research firms have commented on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ProPetro to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 3.35. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

