Brokerages Set So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Target Price at $14.87

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $12.20 on Friday. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $46.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

