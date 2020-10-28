Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

FRBA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 114.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

