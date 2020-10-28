Brokers Issue Forecasts for InVitae Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for InVitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.68). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InVitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

InVitae stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.03. InVitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 120.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $608,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

