Brokers Issue Forecasts for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) – Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) stock opened at C$14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.34 million and a P/E ratio of 25.96. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$16.42.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$84.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.40 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,500.

About Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.