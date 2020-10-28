Brokers Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

FITB stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.