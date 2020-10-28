Brokers Offer Predictions for Kennametal Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -454.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $203,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

