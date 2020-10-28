Brokers Offer Predictions for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $17.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.84 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

NYSE:LAD opened at $236.75 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $61,553.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

