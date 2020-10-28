Brokers Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PBH. TD Securities raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

PBH stock opened at C$96.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.37.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$976.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$862.60 million.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.