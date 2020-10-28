Brookfield Asset Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,703 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,098% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

BAM opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $273,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

