BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCUCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

