Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

BY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of BY stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $29,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Beacom sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,061.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 252,225 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

