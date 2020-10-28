C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $28.75.

In related news, CFO William Mckee acquired 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00. Also, Director Marc A. Cohen acquired 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,570.00.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

