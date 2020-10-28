Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

COG opened at $19.09 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,416,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $74,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

