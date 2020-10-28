Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Shares of COG stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

