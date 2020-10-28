CAI International (CAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect CAI International to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect CAI International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE CAI opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $494.29 million, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CAI International has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.