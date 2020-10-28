Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of -0.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeff Hardin acquired 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

