Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Increases Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced an annual dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10.

Calavo Growers has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

