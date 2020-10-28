Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) versus Intersect ENT (OTCMKTS:XENT) Head to Head Analysis

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Calmare Therapeutics and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersect ENT 1 7 1 0 2.00

Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $19.07, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Intersect ENT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intersect ENT $109.14 million 4.79 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -11.66

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Volatility & Risk

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Calmare Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

